Senior Homepage Editor Reveals Biased Political Agenda at New York Times

New York Times Senior Home Page Editor, Des Shoe, Admits Company Culture of Blatant Bias at NYT is "widely understood to be liberal-leaning..."

NYT Journalists: "if we write about him [Trump], and how insanely crazy he is...maybe people will read it and be like...we shouldn't vote for him."

Calls Trump an "oblivious idiot" and Pence "f***ing horrible" Because of Religious Views

Admits New York Times Report on "what the readers want"

"They call it the Trump bump" Says Shoe, Regarding the Influx of Subscribers Since Trump's Presidency Began

Des Shoe: "The main objective is to grab subscribers. You do that any way that you can."

(NEW YORK) - Project Veritas has released a video of the New York Times Homepage Editor Des Shoe, who was caught on hidden-camera admitting that the Times has a liberal bias and attacking President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. This is part three of their American Pravda NYT investigation.

When confronted with the notion that during the election, The Times' front page, for which she is responsible, was completely focused around Trump. She tells the undercover journalist that NYT reporters tried to influence the election with their reporting:

"I think one of the things that maybe journalists were thinking about is like...Oh, if we write about him, about how insanely crazy he is and how ludicrous his policies are, then maybe people will read it and be like, oh wow, we shouldn't vote for him."

She admits that the New York Times has a clearly defined liberal-leaning bias: "The New York Times is not...I mean, it's widely understood to be liberal-leaning. But, American newspapers are not supposed to claim a bias, they're supposed to be objective."

"So the...ahh, but the New York Times is not left?" the Project Veritas journalist asked. Shoe clarified, "I'm not saying that they're not. I'm saying it's widely, widely understood to be left-leaning."

She also tells the undercover journalist that reporting objectively is simply too difficult for the Times: "Our main stories are supposed to be objective. It's very difficult in this day and age to do that."

Shoe blames the business model for the New York Times' lack of fact-based reporting:

"This is what I was trying to say is like the last couple years it's changed for the bad...

"I think the business model itself is just... there's so much panic about what to do that, you know, what else is a company supposed to do?

"That's the conundrum...is that a business model, in this time is built on what the readers want."

The New York Times senior homepage editor goes on to explain the positive effect of Trump's victory: "Since the election, like you know...Speaking on, you know, for The New York Times, our subscriptions have sky-rocketed since...I mean, they call it the Trump bump."

This sentiment was echoed by Nick Dudich, who was featured in American Pravda Part 1 and Part 2. He explains, "I mean honestly, Trump has driven us more business than anybody else. Anytime he says failing, we add a boost of subscribers."

The New York Times responded to Part I in a statement, calling Dudich "a recent hire in a junior position." Later, Executive Editor of the NYT Dean Baquet described Dudich as "a kid...who just started his career in journalism." The same cannot be said for Ms. Shoe, a senior-level employee who has been with The Times since January of 2009.

Des Shoe claims that the New York Times has to chase clicks in the current media environment, "The Washington Post, people who have paywalls up...The main objective is to grab subscribers. You do that any way that you can."

When told the New York Times seems more like a 'click-paper', Shoe replies:

"I mean, you're not wrong. Like, I would love to be able to speak my mind completely about...If I ever leave the Times I'll go back to you guys and tell you exactly what I think. But, I mean, there's stuff like...And this is what I was trying to say is like the last couple years it's changed for the bad."

Shoe finally goes on to explain her personal biases against President Trump, "I feel like Trump is...is just a...is sort of an idiot in a lot of ways. Just an oblivious idiot."

She also attacks Vice President Mike Pence, implying that his religious beliefs make him unfit to lead:

"If you impeach him, then Pence becomes President, Mike Pence, who's f***ing horrible...I think maybe, possibly worse than Trump.

"He's extremely, extremely religious. He [Pence] at one point backed a bill that hinted at conversion therapy for gay people...Which is like electrocution, stuff like that."

"Corruption is inescapable within the mainstream media machine. From the Times editors that dictate the paper's coverage to the journalists that try to sway the public with their reporting," says Project Veritas founder James O'Keefe. "In American Pravda, truth takes a back seat to money, and objectivity takes a back seat to politics."

